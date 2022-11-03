People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Katy Birchett-Smith and Lindsay Vidrine

The Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit OKC) has promoted staff members within the organization. Katy Birchett-Smith has been promoted from convention sales manager to senior convention sales manager. She achieved more than double her goal last fiscal year and has developed several new initiatives related to Visit OKC’s convention scene.

Lindsay Vidrine has been promoted from vice president of destination marketing to senior vice president of destination marketing. Vidrine has years of experience in marketing and public relations in the tourism industry.

Mario Thompson

Hiltons of Chicago Sales and Marketing Complex, representing Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, Hilton Chicago, and The Drake Hotel, have named Mario Thompson as area director of sales and marketing. Thompson has more than 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including 12 years in hospitality leadership roles, and has been with Hilton since 2009 across San Diego, New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Baltimore. Most recently, Thompson served as commercial director at Hiltons of San Diego Sales and Marketing Complex.

Victoria Berwick

CWT, a travel management platform, has appointed Victoria Berwick to the newly created role of global marketing director. Based in the U.K., Berwick will spearhead all brand-, customer-, event-, and product-marketing initiatives, and further develop innovative channels to market. Prior to her appointment, Berwick served as global marketing director with Reed & Mackay Travel Ltd.