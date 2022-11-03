News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Recover From a Toxic Job

You made the brave decision to say goodbye to a toxic workplace. Now you deserve to reclaim your confidence and leave the baggage of a negative environment behind you. Harvard Business Review offers strategies to help you heal, forge ahead, and be successful in your new role: 1) find closure, 2) take control of what you can, 3) plan for triggers, and 4) savor the positive moments. With patience and self-compassion, you can rise above and become more resilient than ever before.