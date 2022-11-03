News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How Four College Grads Are Navigating the Challenges of Remote, Hybrid Workforces
For today’s college grads, working via a screen is all many of them know. Work friends, onboarding, and company culture are all things pandemic-era graduates are figuring out in a largely remote and hybrid world, with not much to compare it to. WorkLife breaks down how to help new college grads navigate these unchartered waters.
‘How Do I Get Past My Insecurity at Work After Being Fired?’
Joyce Marter, a licensed psychotherapist, has said corporate or workplace PTSD is the “different emotional, cognitive, and physical challenges people experience when they have difficulty coping with negative, abusive, or traumatic aspects of their jobs.” Getting fired unexpectedly 100 percent falls into this category, writes The Cut. Reframing your mindset around the workplace is going to take some time, but it’s possible.
How to Recover From a Toxic Job
You made the brave decision to say goodbye to a toxic workplace. Now you deserve to reclaim your confidence and leave the baggage of a negative environment behind you. Harvard Business Review offers strategies to help you heal, forge ahead, and be successful in your new role: 1) find closure, 2) take control of what you can, 3) plan for triggers, and 4) savor the positive moments. With patience and self-compassion, you can rise above and become more resilient than ever before.
AmEx Joins Firms Posting Salary Ranges for All US Job Listings
State laws requiring pay to be included in help-wanted listings are prompting companies to review national policies. Bloomberg has the story.