People on the Move

Kelly Gleeson Smith

Caesars Entertainment has promoted Kelly Gleeson Smith to vice president of sales, meetings, and events. In this new role, Gleeson Smith will lead the global sales strategy for meetings and events for the enterprise and oversee a team of more than 120 sales executives. Gleeson Smith, who has more than 20 years of sales experience, joined Caesars Entertainment in 2017. She previously led East Coast sales efforts.

Jay Marsella

Westin Grand Cayman has appointed Jay Marsella s vice president of sales and marketing. In his new role, Marsella will oversee Westin Grand Cayman’s team of sales, marketing, and event professionals. He joins the Westin Grand Cayman with more than 25 years of resort sales and marketing experience. Previously, he has worked at Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Marriott Marquis Houston, and more.

William Stratton

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown has promoted William Stratton to the role of market director of sales and marketing. He joined the Marriott International team in 2014 as the destination sales executive of JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Previous, he served as director of sales and marketing at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel before joining Sheraton Phoenix Downtown as the director of group sales in 2021.