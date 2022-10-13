News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Make Networking Events Less Awkward: Be a Croissant, Not a Bagel
Networking expert Robbie Samuels explains to NPR why adapting the attitude of a croissant rather than a bagel — what he calls the tight clusters of people who gather in seemingly impenetrable circles at networking events — is more likely to create meaningful job connections.
What Our Avatars Say About Us in the Virtual Working World of the Metaverse
As the metaverse becomes a platform for doing work, what role will the design of our avatars play in how we work and how we’re perceived? Forbes explores research that examines the balancing act between trying to be oneself and trying to enhance oneself when creating our avatar and how our avatars can foster — or hinder — collaboration in the virtual space.
The Unexpected Ways That You’re Being Passive-Aggressive at Work
You might want to check your email communications. A new study reported on by Fast Company identified the 10 most passive-aggressive expressions used in emails, some of which you may recognize — does “per our last conversation” ring a bell? — and others that will come as a surprise.
6 Thought Exercises to Improve Your Mental Health
For many people, anxiety stems from negative thinking or worry, which can be about circumstances, others, or ourselves. One daily way of reshaping our minds, explains CNET, is through thought exercises which may help us see our experiences in a new light and techniques that interrupt anxious thinking.