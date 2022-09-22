People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Michelle Bradley

Michelle Bradley has been appointed director of sales and marketing at the Candler Hotel Atlanta, Curio Collection by Hilton — a Highgate Hotels property. Bradley has been with Highgate for more than seven years and acted as senior sales manager and director with DoubleTree by Hilton, Wyndham Hotels, and Marriott. Before joining the team at the Candler Hotel, she ws the senior sales account manager at the Crowne Plaza Times Square.

Jackie MacPherson

MCI USA’s conference division has named Jackie MacPherson as senior director, client experience. She is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience. MacPherson joins the team after serving as vice president, client success and sales at CompuSystems. Prior to that, she spent nine years as senior vice president, client relations at onPeak and eight years as convention manager at SmithBucklin.

Angeles Moreno

AIM Spain has appointed Angeles Moreno as country manager. Moreno will manage the business in Spain with focus on relaunching AIM’s activities in the market and developing three strategic business lines of the company: congress, corporate events, and DMC. Moreno is the author of “The Time Is Now” and a global keynote speaker who discusses corporate event strategy best practices.