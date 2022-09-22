News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How LinkedIn Evolved From Being the Place We Only Show Our ‘Work’ Selves to Our ‘Whole’ Selves

LinkedIn has long been the place we present the most professional version of ourselves. But after two years of work and home life bleeding together, the way we present our online professional network has changed. LinkedIn executives say they’ve noticed the change and are supporting it, according to WorkLife, with new features big and small to encourage posters to share their “full selves” on the platform.