News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How LinkedIn Evolved From Being the Place We Only Show Our ‘Work’ Selves to Our ‘Whole’ Selves
LinkedIn has long been the place we present the most professional version of ourselves. But after two years of work and home life bleeding together, the way we present our online professional network has changed. LinkedIn executives say they’ve noticed the change and are supporting it, according to WorkLife, with new features big and small to encourage posters to share their “full selves” on the platform.
What Comes After Ambition?
Hustle culture is dead. Did American women’s drive go away, or has it morphed into something new — and maybe better? ELLE takes a deep dive into the midst of a revolutionary reckoning with women’sambitions.
How to Figure Out What You Want Out of Life
Among life’s many chapters and milestones, Americans have come to see some events — like college, marriage, homeownership, child-rearing, and career success — as achievements they must fulfill in order to maintain the status quo. But, as Vox explains, what society expects of you and what you actually want in life can be different things.
Remote Workers Returning to the Office Are Feeling the Pain of Pricey Commutes and Lunches
Thanks to inflation, it’s even more expensive for workers to make the trek back into offices or physical workspaces. In fact, in-person work costs workers approximately $45 per day when accounting for commuting and meals, according to survey data reported on by Fast Company.