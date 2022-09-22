Universal Orlando Resorts Unique Event Offerings Present Endless Variety for Planners

Much more than a theme park, the seemingly endless options of Universal Orlando Resort offer everything meeting planners need to bring their visions, both large and small, to life. Below are a just a few of the exciting features that make Universal Orlando Resort a meeting destination like no other:

Ease and Convenience

The meeting experience at Universal Orlando is designed with the creative planner in mind. Our passionate industry experts prioritize ease from start to finish and pull out all the stops to execute meetings and events that exceed your team’s expectations. With a comprehensive collection of lodging, food and entertainment options, and a variety of meeting spaces all within close proximity, there is seemingly no end to the experiences you can create to meet your team’s tastes. Plus, established expertise from two brands at the top of their industries, Universal Orlando and Loews Hotels & Co., ensures your team receives top-notch service before, during and after your event.

Event Properties for Every Occasion

A variety of options are available: 8 uniquely-themed hotels with 9,000 guest rooms, three world-class theme parks, an unparalleled Universal CityWalk dining and entertainment complex and more than 295,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. A prime meeting location is The Loews Meeting Complex at Universal Orlando, connecting two beautiful properties, the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Loews Royal Pacific Resort, offering a combined 247,000 square feet of meeting space and 2,000 guest rooms. No matter the need, every property delivers on the awe-inspiring, immersive theming Universal Orlando is famous for.

Learn more about how Universal Orlando Meetings & Events can help you plan your one-of-a-kind meeting.