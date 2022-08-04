People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Stacey Yates

Louisville Tourism has promoted Stacey Yates to the newly created role of chief marketing officer. Yates began her tenure at the destination marketing organization in 2005 as vice president of marketing and communications. During her 17 years with Louisville Tourism, Yates has heavily contributed to the creation and development of Bourbon tourism in Louisville. She currently serves as the committee chair for Louisville Tourism’s Bourbon City committee.

Christina Combs

Dayton Convention Center (DCC) has appointed Christina Combs, CMP, as the new senior sales manager. Combs joins DCC from the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau, where she served as senior sales manager with more than nine years of experience. Prior to the CVB, Combs served as sales manager for the Marriott at the University of Dayton. In her new role, Combs will focus on maximizing revenue and creating an exceptional guest experience. Additionally, she will be responsible for convention center sales for the sports, gaming, and national and state association business market segments.

Kathryn “Kat” Taylor

Visit KC has added Kathryn “Kat” Taylor to its team as national account manager within the organization’s convention sales team. Taylor, who will be based in the Washington, D.C., market, brings more than 13 years of experience in the hospitality and sales fields to her new role and most recently spent eight years with Visit Baltimore.

Susanna Flores, Kelly Blecke, Karen Dunn, and Kenneth Bukowski

San Francisco Travel Association has announced a number of convention sales appointments. Susanna Flores has been promoted to director, citywide sales. She first joined the team in 2012 as senior manager of convention sales for the Northeast region. She was promoted in 2015 to director, convention sales, Northeast region. During the pandemic, Flores, who has more than 25 years of hospitality experience, assumed responsibility for the Midwest market in addition to her existing accounts.

Kelly Blecke joined San Francisco Travel in July as director, citywide accounts. In her role, she will be responsible for booking Moscone Center conventions for all accounts in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. Blecke has more than 25 years of experience within the hospitality industry and most recently spent two years as senior director, national accounts at the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Karen Dunn joined the convention sales team as senior manager, convention sales, Northeast region. She will also oversee the Midwest self-contained market on an interim basis. Dunn brings more than 20 years of group sales experience and most recently worked as Northeast director of business development, corporate market for the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Kenneth Bukowski has been appointed as the next director of the convention facilities department, overseeing operations and development at the city-owned Moscone Center. Bukowski has served as deputy director at the City Administrator’s Office since 2012.

Brett Lindsay

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has named Brett Lindsay as the new director of sales and marketing. Lindsay brings more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience to his new role and has worked at various resorts and hospitality groups throughout his career, including Palmer House Hilton, Walt Disney World Resorts, Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, and more. In his new role, Lindsay will lead the property’s sales and marketing team to continue to drive sales and revenue growth.