News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Are You Too Responsible?
Over-responsibility can be a hard habit to break because helping others makes us feel good: We feel competent, reduce our stress, and avoid conflict. This habit also gets reinforced by those around you, who learn to depend on you. But don’t wait until you feel burned out and resentful to change this habit. Harvard Business Review offers practical strategies to find a more appropriate balance of responsibility.
3 Soft Skills Required to Compete in Today’s Post-Pandemic Workplace
The reinvention of the modern workplace requires more than technical skills to be successful, according to Forbes. Experts say business leaders must implement soft skills — including kindness, compassion, and empathy — to have a competitive edge in the future of work.
Note to Gen Z on How to Really Make Progress on Equal Pay: ‘Go Find the Tallest, Whitest Dude’ and Ask His Salary
According to the latest edition of LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence survey, which polled nearly 5,000 U.S. employees, Gen Z workers are significantly more likely to share their salary than older workers — and they believe that doing so makes a difference. Actionable change, however, writes Fortune, requires a company’s most privileged workers to opt in.
How to Fail Smarter, According to Science
You should pursue smart failures, or rather, failures that enable you to get smarter, develop, and grow while bringing valuable new insights to your team. Fast Company shares how to engage in quantifiable risks that maximize the potential upside.