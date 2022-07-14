People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

John Leinen and Razak Kadiri

VisitPittsburgh has added John Leinen and Razak Kadiri to its business events sales team. Leinen will serve as the national sales director and work out of VisitPittsburgh’s Midwest satellite office, while Kadiri will serve as the national sales manager and work out of the Washington, D.C., satellite office. Leinen has 12 years of experience working at destination marketing organizations and spent the last four years as vice president of sales and services at Destination Madison. Kadiri has more than seven years of experience serving as the primary contact for logistics support and customer service for more than 20 B2B tradeshows and events. Most recently, he worked as senior event services coordinator for NTP Events.

Gina Zimprich

The Broadmoor has promoted Gina Zimprich to the role of sales manager, executive meetings, East Coast and Midwest markets. Zimprich has been with The Broadmoor for the entirety of her professional career, beginning as a housekeeping attendant in high school. In 2017, she became responsible for overseeing and coordinating all group business reservations.

Shaun DiGiovacchino

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has named Shaun DiGiovacchino, CHSE, as the new director of sales for ALHI’s mid-Atlantic region. She brings more than 20 years of experience to ALHI, most recently working in a senior role at Salamander Resort and Spa as well as Hotel Nikko in San Francisco. In her new role, DiGiovacchino will focus on key accounts in the Washington, D.C., area and contribute to ALHI’s legal team vertical.

Phelps Hope

The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) has hired Phelps Hope, CMP, as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Development Officer. Hope joins AAHOA from Kellen Meetings, where he served as vice president of meetings. He is a former PCMA board member.

Lauren Bruggemans

Visit Greater Palm Springs (Visit GPS) has named Lauren Bruggemans as director of sustainability and community engagement. In this newly created role, Bruggemans will lead Visit GPS’ efforts to grow and enhance workforce development, sustainability, DEI, and accessibility. She will also promote the benefits of tourism locally. Bruggemans joins Visit GPS with more than 16 years of hospitality and management experience across multiple sectors. She recently worked with the City of Palm Springs as a consultant to provide technical assistance and outreach to hotels and restaurants regarding sustainability-focused city and state ordinances. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Cal State University San Bernardino, Palm Desert campus.

Melea Runyon and Rose Caple

Louisville Tourism has hired Melea Runyon as a destination services manager. She joins three other destination services managers responsible for working with booked convention groups in various markets. Runyon most recently worked as senior events manager for Churchill.

Rose Caple will transition over the summer from her role as Louisville Tourism’s visitor center manager to tourism sales manager, with a focus on niche and affinity markets. Caple has been with Louisville Tourism since 2011.