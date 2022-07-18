Discover Dynamic Dining and Cultural Attractions Just Steps Away from the Tampa Convention Center

When meeting attendees step outside the waterfront Tampa Convention Center, they’ll find themselves in the heart of Tampa Bay’s dynamic entertainment, dining and cultural scene.

The convention center occupies a prime location on the Tampa Riverwalk—the 2.6-mile path along the Hillsborough River that connects innovative outdoor dining spots, scenic parks, museums and more. Not only can attendees stroll to a variety of attractions, but the Riverwalk also provides many options for group events.

“The cultural facilities—including the Tampa Bay History Center and the Tampa Museum of Art—make a great backdrop for events, as do the outdoor green spaces and waterfront parks,” says Adam DePiro, vice president of convention sales for Visit Tampa Bay (VTB).

When it’s time to kick back, attendees will discover exciting restaurants and bars from one end of the Riverwalk to the other. On the north end, the Heights Public Market at Armature Works houses several delicious dining choices inside a historic streetcar warehouse on the Hillsborough River. The south end is home to the waterfront Sparkman Wharf, complete with biergarten, recreation lawn, restaurants and unique local eateries housed in refurbished shipping containers. Available indoor and outdoor event spaces make both venues ideal for groups of all sizes.

Sparkman Wharf is part of the new 56-acre Water Street Tampa downtown development, which continues to debut diverse food-and-beverage concepts.

“Water Street Tampa is the place where everything in Tampa converges. Hotels, offices, residences, retail, restaurants, public parks and cultural attractions; everything you want and need is at your fingertips, or at most a quick walk or bike ride away,” says Lee Schaffler, chief portfolio officer for Strategic Property Partners, developer of Water Street Tampa. “We have signed on and opened a number of exciting restaurants, and are looking forward to opening the remaining retail in the months ahead.”

To learn more about bringing your next meeting to Tampa Bay, click here for an informative video, or contact a VTB representative.