PCMA Encourages Dialogue, Not Boycotts

Authors: Charles Starks Sherrif Karamat

Over the years there have been numerous instances where decisions made by national and or local governments have conflicted with our personal values and individual human rights. These decisions are frustrating and as individuals or organizations, it is understandable why so many react hoping to effect change.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, and the resulting trigger laws throughout half the U.S., frustration and anger has reached a tipping point where many are discussing boycotts hoping to send a message to state and local governments.

PCMA does not support this approach, rather, we believe that continued conversation is the mechanism for resolution. Business events provide an essential platform to foster dialogue and work towards a position that is effective, rather than detrimental for so many.

We know that the global business events industry has the power to drive social good and equity for all and it’s times like these that we must encourage dialogue, factual reporting and use the business events platform to address these vexing and divisive issues.

The PCMA community engaged in an important conversation last week with medical event organizers, and it was unanimous in that discussion that they did not believe in travel boycotts. In a few weeks, we are having a further dialogue in Washington, DC with a diverse group of business events strategists to address the same issue and look at measures that the business events industry can take to effect positive change.

The work for individual rights and freedoms is always ongoing and you have our commitment that PCMA will continue to foster dialogue to inform and allow for the global PCMA community to express their opinions and ideas on how we collectively can make a difference so that human rights are respected.

Charles Starks

PCMA Board Chair

President & CEO, Music City Center

Sherrif Karamat, CAE

President & CEO, PCMA and CEMA