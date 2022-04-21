People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Tammy Blount-Canavan

Tammy Blount-Canavan, FCDME, has been named president and CEO of Visit Seattle, effective May 9. She is the first female president and CEO at the organization. Blount-Canavan’s career in hospitality spans more than three decades — she has served as president and CEO of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as president and CEO of the Tacoma Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. Most recently, she was EVP, principal at Fired-Up! Culture, a business management consulting firm focused on leadership and culture development.

Destiny Monyhan

Louisville Tourism has promoted Destiny Monyhan to senior destination services manager. Monyhan joined the services team in 2011 as a services manager and has served as the point of contact for numerous convention and events groups and meeting planners. In the last 11 years in that role, she has led the organization’s Green Meetings initiative, launched the Certified Tourism Ambassador program, coordinated days of service for several large convention groups, and recently played a key role in the development of the Leave a Legacy in Louisville program.

Shavonne Harding

Choose Chicago has appointed Shavonne Harding to its convention sales department’s East Coast team as a national sales manager. In this role, Harding will oversee sales, marketing, and event management, based out of Washington, D.C. She joins Choose Chicago from Visit Baltimore, where she was regional director of sales for the last four years.

Carolina Viazcan

Visit Greater Palm Springs has hired Carolina Viazcan as vice president of sales. She brings more than 20 years of tourism sales experience to the role, most of which has been in Greater Palm Springs. Most recently, Viazcan served as director of sales and marketing at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, where she worked since 2010 in a variety of sales leadership roles. In her new role, Viazcan will oversee the convention sales and destination experience teams. She will represent Visit Greater Palm Springs, work on increasing meetings and convention business at the destination, develop the strategic sales plan for convention sales, and align with key industry partnerships to increase awareness of Greater Palm Springs as a meeting destination.

Carley Faircloth

Spiro has appointed Carley Faircloth as chief marketing officer. Faircloth and her team will be responsible for Spiro’s global brand launch and beyond. She has extensive experience leading brand building strategies in the events and experience sector. Before joining Spiro’s executive leadership team, she served in executive roles for Jack Morton Worldwide and Freeman where, most recently as managing director, EMEA Agency, she oversaw all sales, marketing, and operations strategies. Throughout her career, Faircloth has also worked with American Airlines, McDonalds, BP, Amazon, and more.