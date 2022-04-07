People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Joe Heller

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has promoted Joe Heller to senior vice president, marketing and communications. In his expanded role, Heller will lead the marketing and communications team that now includes marketing, communications, content, and partnerships. Heller has more than 15 years of marketing and communications experience. Before joining the PHLCVB in 2019, he served as vice president of brand strategy and creative content for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tim Keough

Tim Keough has been appointed director of sales and marketing at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. Keough has two decades of hospitality experience and most recently worked at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort. In his new role, Keough will lead the Scottsdale Resort’s sales, marketing, and event management initiatives while also developing new activities and special events for the resort.

Tracey Koehler and Kate Labbe

Switch has named Tracey Koehler as its new director of business development. She brings 15 years of experience in meetings and events, digital marketing, and field marketing to her new role. Koehler will be based in New York, where she will expand Switch’s reach and use her connections to grow business in the pharmaceutical sector by providing marketing solutions.

Kate Labbe has joined Switch as marketing manager. She has vast experience in the realm of digital marketing across industries, including legal, financial services, health care, sports, higher education, and nonprofits. In her new role, Labbe will help drive results tied to revenue, client acquisition, and overall brand awareness.