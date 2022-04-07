News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
What Is Shybrid?
Remote and hybrid work have become the norm, as companies seek to strike a balance between the health and safety of employees, their desire for flexibility in their jobs and lives, and the requirements of business. And yet some employers still don’t want to let go of the idea of the traditional, five-day workweek in the office — they are, WorkLife explains, what’s come to be known as the “shybrid” boss.
There’s a Life Coach for Everything These Days
The International Coaching Federation saw a single-month record number of coaches joining in December 2021, evidence that the pandemic ramped up the need for — and interest in becoming — coaches, who partner with clients in a creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. HuffPost takes a look at the trend, including what to look for in a coach and what it takes to become one.
Study Shows Instead of Sending Emails and Texts, Consider a Conversation
There may be something to be said about the old-school style of communications at work, according to Forbes. New research from the Florida International University College of Business finds that a quick phone call or popping in an office often can be highly productive and less stressful than juggling emails, texts, and an array of communication tools, apps, and platforms.
How Interview Questions Are Changing in 2022
When the pandemic hit and many knowledge workers went home to work, organizations still needed to hire new employees and shifted to remote recruiting and onboarding. Now, writes Gwen Moran for Fast Company, things are changing again. Here are some topics and questions experts say prospective hires should be prepared to answer, from vaccination status to communication style.