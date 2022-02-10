People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Flavia Light

Visit Denver has hired Flavia Light as its new vice president of tourism. Light will relocate to Denver from Orlando, where she most recently worked as director of strategic growth marketing and sales for GoPegasus, a tour operator, DMC, and transportation company. Light also spent nine years with Walt Disney World, Disney Destinations as marketing and sales director. In her new role, Light will lead international sales and marketing efforts while serving as a connector for Denver’s cultural community. She will oversee visitor centers and assist with new tourism event generation.

Dione Williams

Travel Portland has named Dione Williams as its new director of convention sales. With more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale convention sales and services programs, Williams will join Visit Portland’s senior leadership to help grow meeting and convention business. Williams previously served as executive director of sales at Las Vegas Expo.

Leonie Patrick and Kenley Moy

SF Travel has promoted two longtime employees to new leadership positions. Leonie Patrick, who joined SF Travel in 2002 and most recently served as a senior director of convention sales, is now vice president of convention sales. She will help determine spending guidelines for SF Travel’s funds from assessments on hotel revenues, the Tourism Improvement District, and the Moscone Expansion District. She will also establish rules for dispersing the Moscone Recovery Fund.

Kenley Moy, who has been with SF Travel since 2000, has been promoted from vice president of national sales offices to a newly created role, vice president of global sales and strategic partnerships. This will encompass the national and international sales teams in charge of self-contained meetings.

Susan Valen

Visit Huntington Beach has named Susan Valen, CMP, as its new director of sales. Valen has decades of experience in the industry and most recently served as the national sales director for the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau for 13 years.