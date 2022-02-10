News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How Wanting Less Leads to Satisfaction
The secret to satisfaction, contrary to popular belief, has nothing to do with achievement, money, or accumulating stuff. As Arthur C. Brooks writes for The Atlantic, “satisfaction is one of the core ‘macronutrients’ of happiness (the other two being enjoyment and meaning), and its slippery nature is one of the reasons happiness is often so elusive as well.”
Nunchi — a ‘Sixth Sense’ Taught in Korean Schools — May Be the Missing Key to Success
Nunchi — a traditional Korean concept of situational awareness — is the “art of understanding what people are thinking and feeling” and the ability to rapidly process changing social information, according to Korean American journalist and author Euny Hong in the book The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success. The Guardian investigates the skill that Koreans cultivate from childhood.
The Time Hack Everyone Should Know
Much like Dorothy discovers at the end of The Wizard of Oz, the key to hacking time is a tool we’ve had all along: choice. The MIT Press Reader has more on how and why we make the choices that we do — and how we can get a little bit of time back in our day. Just be prepared to spend less time with your phone.
The Pandemic’s Crushing Toll on Working Moms
In a new survey reported on by Fast Company, fewer than a quarter of 1,000-plus surveyed working moms said they get the recommended average night’s sleep, and many don’t have time for basic self-care like eating healthfully and exercising.