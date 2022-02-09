Webinar: How to Monetise Virtual and Hybrid Event Content

Content, content and more content. When it comes to event content and information, virtual and hybrid events are a literal gold mine. How do you make the most out of recorded conference content and potentially monetise them to contribute to your organisation’s bottom line. In this session, take a closer look at how to develop the content strategy for your next event, find new ways to measure marketing ROI, and create new opportunities to monetise your conference content.

This webinar is brought to you in support of AIME.

PCMA is the official Education Partner for the AIME 2022 Knowledge Program.

AIME 2022 Knowledge Program is supported by: