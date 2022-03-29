Webinar: Engage Effectively with Procurement

Have you faced challenges when it comes to procurement at your events? Or struggle to communicate effectively with them? Join us at this session to unpack the business function that procurement performs and identify the success metrics against which they are measured.

By understanding procurement’s goals, event planners, event marketers and event agencies can form a more productive and less adversarial relationship. The result? A much more effective event execution that improves the attendee experience and overall success of the show.

Learning Outcomes:

1. Understand the business function of Procurement and how it can impact the event planning process.

2. Identify compliance requirements that must be met.

3. Understand the importance of developing a partnership through proactive engagement.