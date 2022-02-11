Caesars Entertainment Spices up 2022 With New Restaurants in the Works

Author: Casey Gale

Caesars Entertainment started this year off with a bang by welcoming PCMA’s Convening Leaders (CL) 2022 conference at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Jan. 9-12. Located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, the 550,000-square-foot conference center hosted an exciting program that included an opening reception held outdoors on the Forum Plaza with immersive entertainment and experiential activations, such as projection mapping paired with a musical ensemble.

“We were pleased to host PCMA CL22 at Caesars Forum,” said Lisa Messina, Caesars Entertainment senior vice president of sales, as she welcomed everyone. “Bringing more than 2,500 people together from our industry in person in a safe and meaningful way can be done successfully. We reconnected, learned and grew as an industry as a result and CAESARS FORUM was the perfect venue for it.”

During CL22, Caesars Entertainment unveiled a number of major investments in culinary excellence guaranteed to whet every attendee appetite in 2022:

Caesars Las Vegas

The iconic Peter Luger Steakhouse will be coming to Caesars Palace at the end of 2022, marking the first domestic expansion in more than 60 years for the Michelin-starred restaurant — its first U.S. location outside of New York. If guests are looking for some lighter fare, they can stop by James Beard Award–winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s first Las Vegas bakery, set to open in summer 2022.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Early this year, Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-born sports bar featuring Cajun favorites is hitting the Las Vegas Strip. At its new Harrah’s Las Vegas location, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will offer breakfast for the first time in addition to its signature menu of crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille gumbo, and Krispy Kreme bread pudding. The space will span nearly 12,000 square feet on the second floor of Harrah’s, making it the perfect destination for sports spectators to gather on game days.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Paris Las Vegas will have several new culinary offerings in 2022, starting with Vanderpump à Paris, an eclectic-styled restaurant set to open this winter featuring delectable Parisian dishes, whimsical cocktails, and an unforgettable, lush atmosphere. Also anticipated to open in early 2022 is the famed Nobu, which will be the second Japanese and Peruvian fusion restaurant from Chef Nobu Matsuhisa to open on the Las Vegas Strip. In the spring, Paris Las Vegas will welcome The Bedford by Martha Stewart, the lifestyle legend’s first-ever restaurant. The fully immersive restaurant concept will be designed to bring Stewart’s own Bedford, New York, country farmhouse to life in Las Vegas.

Coming soon, Chef Buddy Valastro of TLC’s “Cake Boss” television series will open Boss Café by Buddy Valastro at the LINQ Hotel + Experience. The café will harken back to the New Jersey neighborhood delis and markets of Valastro’s childhood, with a menu featuring Italian sandwiches, hand-crafted pizzas, and a house-made fresh mozzarella bar.