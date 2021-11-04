People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Janel Clements

Janel Clements has joined Louisville Tourism as a convention sales assistant supporting the trade, business, and commercial markets as well as the state, religious, social welfare, agriculture, and veteran markets. She most recently served as sales, event, and donations coordinator for Main Event Entertainment.

Cynthia Serrano and Blake Moorman

Cynthia Serrano, CEM, has been promoted to assistant director for the Fort Worth Convention Center (FWCC). She has been acting in this role in an interim capacity since 2019. Serrano has been with the City of Fort Worth since 1999 and has worked in several departments, including finance and community relations.

Blake Moorman, CMP, has been promoted to director of sales and marketing for the FWCC. He has been acting in this position in an interim role since April 2020. Moorman served as managing director for Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth before joining the City of Fort Worth in 1998.

Chris Lawing

Chris Lawing has been appointed as director of sales and marketing at Pendry Park City in Utah. He previously spent 10 years with Montage Deer Valley, most recently serving as director of group sales. In his new role, he will be responsible for capturing corporate and group sales, weddings, and social events.