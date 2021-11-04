News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Can Office Gossip Survive Virtually?
Small talk, banter, or office gossip is called a basic survival instinct, vital for relationship building. But it could be hindered in hybrid working setups, experts told Digiday, by a lack of opportunities for organic watercooler conversations. Plus, moving those exchanges to messages on internal communications systems like Teams means that there’s a written record of what has been said.
The Best Remote Work Perk? Leave Employees Alone
“Company perks” aren’t inherently bad, but they shouldn’t be confused with real ways that companies can actually help their employees, a tech executive writes in Fast Company. He offers some examples of true employee perks, like setting time limits on emailing and messaging.
8 Ways to Love What You Do
Doing what you love and being paid to do it is how you win at life. But how many people are doing work they hate — working for bosses they don’t believe in, for companies they don’t care about? Forbes shares some strategies to help you love what you do.
How to Avoid Being Discouraged by Short-term Setbacks
In order to excel at one thing in the long term, you have to accept you’ll be bad at other things, consultant Dorie Clark writes in Business Insider. The executive educator shares five key insights from her new book, The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World.