People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Ian Cummings

CWT has named Ian Cummings as global head of CWT Meetings & Events. Cummings, who is based in London, has been with CWT Meetings & Events since 2012. Previously, Cummings held chief executive officer and regional director roles at a range of service industry businesses.

Maggie Menozzi

Visit San Antonio has added Maggie Menozzi to its team as director of market strategy. In this new position, she is responsible for sales analysis and strategy support for the destination sales and experience departments and the organization as a whole. Menozzi has more than 20 years of experience as a sales leader. Most recently, she oversaw association sales efforts for Choose Chicago, focusing on educational, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Hans Schreiber

Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and Lancaster County Convention Center has appointed Hans Schreiber as the new director of sales and marketing. Schreiber, who has 20 years of experience working in hospitality, will lead strategic sales and marketing initiatives. Previously, he served as director of sales and marketing at Sheraton Baltimore North, Marriott’s Hunt Valley Inn, and Holiday Inn Lancaster Visitor’s Center.