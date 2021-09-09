News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Benefits of Saying Nice Things About Your Colleagues

Research shows that the stories we hear from others that highlight our unique contributions can help us find purpose in our relationships with our colleagues and our work. How can we reciprocate? Harvard Business Review says there are numerous ways to take advantage of small opportunities, like sharing interesting details about them when introducing them to others, and building them up if you witness them being spoken over at meetings by reiterating their point or asking them a question.