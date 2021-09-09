News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Zoom Dysmorphia Is Following Us Into the Real World
Eighteen months of using front-facing cameras has distorted our self-image, and a new study reveals that the damaging impact on our self-perception, anxiety, and mental health continues to linger on. WIRED has the story — and the best way to fight Zoom dysmorphia.
The Benefits of Saying Nice Things About Your Colleagues
Research shows that the stories we hear from others that highlight our unique contributions can help us find purpose in our relationships with our colleagues and our work. How can we reciprocate? Harvard Business Review says there are numerous ways to take advantage of small opportunities, like sharing interesting details about them when introducing them to others, and building them up if you witness them being spoken over at meetings by reiterating their point or asking them a question.
11 Self-Sabotaging Phrases to Drop From Your Vocabulary
Lifehacker offers some words and phrases that work in the background to stealthily undermine us — things we’d be better off not saying out loud or to ourselves when trying to reach our goals.
One Upside to the Feeling of Uncertainty
Uncertainty is stressful and perhaps even harmful to our health, research suggests, and it can drive us to cling to our social groups to the exclusion of others. But a new study reported in Greater Good Magazine has uncovered a surprising upside to feeling uncertain: It might drive us to appreciate the little things in life.