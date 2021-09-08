Webinar: The Switch Is On – How GroupSync Is Changing Meeting & Event Planning

Learn how Groups360 is simplifying meeting and event planning with the GroupSync solution. The GroupSync platform was designed to save planners time and money in searching, sourcing and booking group rooms and space. With real-time pricing and availability, GroupSync connects planners with over 7,000 hotels ready for instant group booking and nearly 200,000 properties worldwide for electronic RFP processing.

Learner Outcomes:

How to search destinations and properties based upon your preferences.

How to book group rooms and meeting space securely online.

How to create and manage meeting RFPs digitally with your GSO/NSO partners.

