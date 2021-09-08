PCMA Foundation gifts US$10,000 in scholarships to support event professionals

To help support the APAC event management profession adapt to delivering impactful digital and hybrid events, the PCMA Foundation is gifting the region US$10,000 in scholarships to the highly coveted PCMA Digital Events Strategist (DES) Certification.
Open to members and non-members, 12 scholarships are available for emerging digital and hybrid event managers and planners who have worked on at least one digital or hybrid event this year.
Entry Criteria
Open to all Event Professionals (PCMA Members and Non-Members) working in Conferences, Corporate Events, Exhibitions, Incentives, Meetings or similar in the APAC region
You must be free and able to complete the Digital Events Strategist (DES) Course should the DES Scholarship be awarded in either the October intake (Beginning 4 October 2021) or the November intake (Beginning 1 November 2021).
Submission of a Digital/Hybrid Event Case Study to demonstrate some experience in this area. The event needs to be executed between 1 January 2020 and 24 September 2021.
Judges’ decision is final, and no consultation will be entered into.
Submissions are due: 24 September 2021.
Successful applicants will be contacted by a member of the PCMA APAC team by 29th September 2021.
PCMA reserves the right to use the case study submissions at its discretion for content purposes.