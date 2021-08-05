People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Sonia Fong

Louisville Tourism has appointed Sonia Fong as senior vice president of convention development, effective Aug. 23. Fong will manage the convention sales team to achieve annual room night goals and develop and implement the convention sales and marketing plan, among other responsibilities. Fong has 24 years of hospitality industry experience. Previously, she served as vice president of convention sales and services for the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Jeff Stelmach

GES has appointed Jeff Stelmach as global president, brand experiences. Stelmach has more than 30 years of experience building successful agencies, including Mosaic, Opus, Geometry, and EMI. Most recently, he served as Opus Agency president. He has worked with brands including Samsung, Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch, and Oracle throughout his career.

Andrew Cifa

Andrew Cifa has been named director of sales for the upcoming, dual-branded W Philadelphia and Element by Westin Philadelphia. In this role, he will lead the sales and events team for the new development. Cifa brings 20 years of experience with Marriott International to his new role. Previously, he led regional group sales teams in Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, and Maryland for Marriott.

Craig Caron

Craig Caron has joined 360 Destination Group as senior vice president of sales. He brings more than 32 years of hospitality experience to his new position. He spent his first 29 years working in the hotel industry, including roles in sales at Hilton, Loews, and Marriott. Most recently, Caron worked with the global sales team for PSAV/Encore.