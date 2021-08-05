News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How Organizations Should Respond to the Delta Variant
The rapidly spreading Delta variant is forcing employers to rethink their strategies for handling the pandemic. Among the policies that should be reconsidered, HBR notes in a comprehensive list, is encouraging or requiring employees to be vaccinated, the return to the office, mask wearing, and travel restrictions.
The Rise of Never-Ending Job Interviews
Every job seeker welcomes an invitation to a second interview because it signals a company’s interest. A third interview might feel even more positive, or even be the precursor to an offer. But what happens when the process drags on to a fourth, fifth, or sixth round — and it’s not even clear how close you are to the final interview? BBC has the story.
These Are the Most Common (and Annoying) Types of Jargon in Job Ads
If you’re looking to write an ad that attracts qualified candidates, you need to avoid using these common, potentially confusing — and exclusionary — phrases, Fast Company advises.
The Surprising Benefits of Talking to Strangers
A hefty body of research has found that an overwhelmingly strong predictor of happiness and well-being is the quality of a person’s social relationships. But most of those studies have looked at only close ties: family, friends, co-workers. In the past decade-and-a-half, reports The Atlantic, psychology professors have begun to wonder if interacting with strangers could be good for us too — serving not to replace, but to complement close relationships.