People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jason Fulvi and Randall Landes

Visit KC has announced that Jason Fulvi, president and CEO, will resign from his position effective Sept. 3. In the next 60 days, Fulvi will assist the executive committee of the board of directors with the transition. Fulvi has served as president and CEO since 2018, when he joined the organization from VisitPITTSBURGH. Fulvi will join Arrivalist as chief sales officer upon his departure.

Randall Landes, Visit KC’s chief financial officer, has been named interim president and CEO.

Ryan Mack

Visit Salt Lake (VSL) has appointed Ryan Mack as its director of media and communications to support VSL’s mission and promote Salt Lake as a travel destination for tourism and conventions. In his new role, Mack will manage public relations and communication efforts for VSL, targeting local, national, and international media sources. Mack previously served as director of marketing and communications for the Downtown Alliance, where he oversaw initiatives promoting downtown as a destination to local and regional audiences.

Mariette Magdy

Hilton Cairo Heliopolis has added Mariette Magdy as its cluster director of groups, conferences, and events. Magdy has been in hospitality for more than 20 years, working with hotel chains such as Sofitel, Fairmont, and JW Marriott. She is leading the events team in promoting the property as a MICE destination.