News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

What Kind of Burnt Out Are You? (And Why It Matters)
When you’re burnt out, recovery can seem almost impossible. Unfortunately, burnout is one of those conditions that can take far longer to recover from than to develop, while the solutions for burnout are often hit-or-miss. In order to recover, says Lifehacker, it’s important to think about the source and type of your burnout, as that will make a difference in what you need.
Why You’re So Anxious About Going Back to the Office
Harvard Business Review explains why the transition back to our glass towers might feel surprisingly difficult, and how to ease your reentry.
The Pandemic Changed Sleep Habits. Maybe That’s a Good Thing
New research from a University of Colorado Boulder study found that work schedules fundamentally change how and when people sleep, often causing them to sleep less — and rise earlier — than they would if they were just following their own circadian rhythm. Now, as more businesses and schools are transitioning back to normal routines, some scientists argue that we shouldn’t necessarily return to the way things were. WIRED has the story.
The 26 Best New Productivity Apps for 2021
Fast Company outlines the great new apps that will help you organize your digital life, avoid unwanted distractions, and more.