People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Athena Qualls

Visit Spokane has hired Athena Qualls as the newest senior director of national accounts. Qualls is based in the Chicago suburbs and will be supporting the Midwest market for Visit Spokane to increase group business. She has 15 years of experience with Hilton Worldwide sales and is an Army veteran.

Andrea Ambroze

Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas, Texas, has appointed Andrea Ambroze as the hotel’s new director of sales and marketing. Ambroze has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience, most recently in the position of director of luxury sales and partnerships for the Denihan Hospitality Group.

Ken Greene

The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) has announced that Ken Greene will serve as interim president and CEO as the organization goes through a leadership transition. Before joining AAHOA, Greene served as a global leader for many hotel brands, including president, Americas for Radisson Hotel Group, president and CEO for Delta Hotels and Resorts, and in various roles at Cedant Corporation, Wyndham Worldwide, and many of its divisions. Greene also founded Greenehouse Consulting, which focuses on acquisitions, management, and advisory services to the hospitality industry.

Christina Lawford

The Business Travel Association (BTA) has appointed Christina Lawford, founder and managing director at DiamondAir International, as the new chair of its Industry Partner Board. Lawford will work to raise awareness of the significant role business travel plays in the United Kingdom economy and will help ensure the success of the association’s business objectives and commercial plan during the pandemic.