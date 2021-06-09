7 Change Actions: The Commoditization of CX


Is Your CX Equation Special?
Most companies may claim that they are different from the pack, that their value proposition is unique, that they use different technology, have a unique insight into their consumers, or have a specialized team that can better synthesize all of these inputs and arrives at a superior CX. However, we must ask ourselves if that is in fact true – and what needs to be done in order to create a differentiated consumer experience.

The 7 Change Actions is a seven-module learning experience that delivers mindsets, skillsets, and capabilities to confidently solve complex business challenges with innovation-driven strategic solutions.

