People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jackie Collens

Marriott International has appointed Jackie Collens to the role of director of sales and marketing for the St. Regis Chicago, scheduled to open this year. Collens comes from New York City where she worked at three flagship luxury hotels. Most recently, Collens worked as the asset manager for Ty Warner, the owner of the Four Season Hotel New York.

Jaime Moench

Montage Hotels & Resorts has named Jaime Moench as director of sales and marketing for Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. Moench, who has more than a decade of leadership experience in luxury hospitality, joins Montage Deer Valley from The Ritz-Carlton of Naples, where she served as market director of sales and marketing for the past five years.

LaDonna Whitaker

JUNO has expanded its leadership team with the addition of LaDonna Whitaker, who has been named vice president of sales. Previously, Whitaker worked at Virgin America and has technology experience from working in sales at Expedia’s corporate division start-up.