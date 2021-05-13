News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The 3 Science-Backed Strategies That Can Help You Achieve Your Post-Pandemic Goals

Research shows that having a ‘fresh start’ is a powerful motive to initiate positive change at home and at work. But what are the chances that a new, post-COVID fitness routine or commitment to meeting-free mornings will outlast our initial fervor? The internal obstacles that commonly prevent change — like the tendency to give in to temptation, and to be lazy and forgetful — are surmountable, says Wharton professor Katy Milkman in Time. But just as different maladies respond to different treatments, so too do different barriers to change.