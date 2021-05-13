News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The 3 Science-Backed Strategies That Can Help You Achieve Your Post-Pandemic Goals
Research shows that having a ‘fresh start’ is a powerful motive to initiate positive change at home and at work. But what are the chances that a new, post-COVID fitness routine or commitment to meeting-free mornings will outlast our initial fervor? The internal obstacles that commonly prevent change — like the tendency to give in to temptation, and to be lazy and forgetful — are surmountable, says Wharton professor Katy Milkman in Time. But just as different maladies respond to different treatments, so too do different barriers to change.
Are Men-Dominated Offices the Future of the Workplace?
Workers are heading back into the office, but men and women may not return to their desks equally. This could impact gender equality and advancement, according to the BBC, keeping women behind in the workplace.
How to Quit Your Job in the Great Post-Pandemic Resignation Boom
If you’re ready to leave, Bloomberg Businessweek offers some tips on engineering a smooth exit.
Resisting Old Routines When Returning to the Office
In places where pandemic restrictions are easing, companies must embrace this unique opportunity to retain the beneficial practices they adopted during the crisis. To do so effectively, you must be thoughtful about identifying which changes have been successful and then deliberate about making sure that they stick. Harvard Business Review offers a four-step framework to help both leaders and employees identify, retain, and sustain the positive changes that the past year have brought us.