People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Marisa Obando

Visit Plano has named Marisa Obando as its new SMERF and government sales manager. She will be responsible for booking SMERF and government conventions, meetings, and events, as well as securing hotel room nights in Plano. Obando joins Visit Plano after a 12-year tenure at the Grand Hyatt DFW at DFW Airport. There, she served in many roles, most recently working as senior event planning manager.

Heather Mulhall

Meet Chicago Northwest has appointed Heather Mulhall to the role of account executive. She will manage professional association accounts in the U.S. and Canada. Mulhall has worked in hospitality for 23 years, most recently in Marriott International’s Northern Mid-America group sales department, where she handled large groups for Chicago’s suburban hotels.

Nicole Porter

The U.S. Travel Association has hired Nicole Porter as vice president of political affairs — PAC and grassroots, a newly created position. Porter will be responsible for political fundraising from among the association membership, as well as growing the organization’s grassroots program to increase political education and involvement across the travel industry. Porter previously served as senior director of political and advocacy affairs at the National Retail Federation.