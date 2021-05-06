News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Forget To-Do Lists. You Really Need a ‘Got Done’ List
Most digital productivity tools focus on what you have yet to do, but never celebrate what you’ve accomplished. Wired talked to experts about why those endless to-do lists cause stress, while keeping track of even your small wins can boost motivation.
How to Nail a Hybrid Presentation
What can leaders do to make hybrid presentations more inclusive and more successful? What can we do to ensure that both the remote and in-person audiences not only feel included and addressed, but can participate fully and add maximum value to the discussion? Harvard Business Review offers seven strategies for presenters and meeting leaders to more effectively engage everyone in their hybrid audience.
The Professional Women Who Are Leaning Out
The competing demands of work and motherhood have some white-collar women choosing part-time work — and loving it. The Atlantic explores this new professional phenomenon and what it means for the future of work.
How Doing Less Can Help You Accomplish More
We have to be intentional about implementing rest into our daily lives. Otherwise, it just won’t happen — and our work suffers. Using a productivity hack such as the Pomodoro Technique can help you regain some level of control over how you manage your time. Fast Company outlines this technique and how to put it to use in your daily regimen for optimal performance.