People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Garine Ferejian-Mayo

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has appointed Garine Ferejian-Mayo as the company’s new chief commercial officer. In this newly created role, she will drive the execution of Sonesta’s commercial operations while leading the company’s sales, revenue, distribution, call center, and field-marketing teams. Ferejian-Mayo has more than 25 years of industry experience and most recently worked at InterContinental Hotels Group.

Claudia Perez

Marquis Los Cabos has added Claudia Perez to its team as director of sales and marketing. Perez has 10 years of global and regional experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as sales and marketing director for Azul Talavera Hotel Puebla and Rosewood Puebla. In her new role, Perez will be responsible for the property’s sales and marketing efforts while developing business strategies designed to drive revenue.

Varinder Atwal

The Business Travel Association (BTA) has appointed Varinder Atwal, senior director of supplier management at CWT, as its new board director. She will assist the BTA in showcasing the important role business travel plays in both the United Kingdom and the global economy. Atwal has more than 23 years of experience in the travel industy. Prior to her role at CWT, she held a range of sales, marketing, and leadership roles within KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France.