People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale       

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Florian Daniel

Deutsche Hospitality has appointed Florian Daniel to the newly created position of chief information officer. Daniel will be responsible for the areas such as commercial and business systems, digital customer experience, data and science analytics, technology innovation and enterprise architecture, infrastructure and data security, and business efficiency and integration capabilities. Daniel previously served Deutsche Hospitality’s vice president of group information technology. He joined the organization in 2017.

Tobias Schulz

Hilton has appointed Tobias Schulz to the role of senior director of F&B Business Development across the EMEA region. He will work alongside owners, properties, and key partners on business opportunities and collaborations for Hilton’s portfolio of F&B concepts. Schulz has been in the hospitality and restaurant industries for 13 years.

January 28, 2021

