Author: Curt Wagner

GES has launched a new interactive Global Event Tracker that covers key trade-show cities over the last 90 days.

The tracker shows where events are taking place across the world and is updated twice a month. It makes use of a traffic light analogy of red, yellow, and green to show where events are and are not permitted depending on COVID-19 restrictions. The color-coded indicators are based on attendee participation and mitigation requirements.

As users hover their cursor over each city, the tool displays event information in an at-a-glance format that includes opening guidelines, rules for professional sports, and a link each city’s guidelines concerning events and tradeshows.

Currently, cities showing green are Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami, as well as Shanghai, Dubai, Auckland, and Wellington. In the city of Dallas, for example, several trade shows have occurred with more than 2,000 attendees in the last half of 2020 and the start of 2021. In addition, when the Dallas Cowboys were playing, more than 25,000 fans packed the stands. As a result, Dallas is colored green to indicate it is a city that is up and running for live events.

New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago are among the U.S. cities currently in red, along with Toronto, London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Barcelona among the international cities.

In a press release announcing the initiative, Wendy Gibson, GES Global Chief Marketing Officer, said it is important to be able to track key activities and indicators that show if a city is able to host a face-to-face event.

“Being able to gain insight into what’s occurring at the ground level around the world in trade shows is key for getting our industry back on its feet,” Gibson said. “We know it will take time. Some geographies will be able to return sooner than others, but we believe gaining insight on events happening around the world, along with participation and mitigation requirements, will help our industry accelerate the safe return to events.”