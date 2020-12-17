People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Paul Beirnes

Paul Beirnes has been appointed deputy director of tourism for Naples, Marco Island, and Everglades CVB. He joins the team with more than 30 years of destination marketing experience, including leadership roles at Hilton Worldwide, Visit Orlando, and Disney. Most recently, Beirnes was director of destination marketing at Hilton, representing the 18 brands within Hilton’s corporate portfolio.

Robert E. Booth

BENCHMARK has named Robert E. Booth director of sales and marketing for The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, a Gemstone Collection property in Manchester Village, Vermont. Booth previously served as director of sales and events for Paloma Resort Properties of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and has years of experience leading group and leisure sales teams.

Arsen Khodosov

Aresen Khodosov has been named director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in Tampa, Florida. Khodosov previously served as task force director of sales with Crescent Hotels & Resorts, working with brands that included Hilton, Marriott, and IHG.