6 Ways to Boost Registration for Virtual Events

Author: Casey Gale

When Semra Ergun, programming and logistics coordinator for SMPS, reached out the PCMA Catalyst community forum for suggestions on how to encourage registration to virtual events, Barbara Mattox shared a few incentives that worked for her organization, Balance Body, where she serves as education events manager:

“As I am sure you know, there is always great success with early-bird [offers], in-person or live,” Mattox wrote. “So, of course, this is a great place to start. My organization had a nice push when we offered the last day to register for an ‘attendee box’ which was sent to all who registered by [a certain] date. This was just a swag item with a few snacks, but it really pushed the needle. Another promo we ran to drive up registration was to ask attendees to pose a question that would be addressed during the virtual session — [registrants] who sent in a question [were] automatically entered to win a free registration for the following event.”

Ergun wasn’t the only one seeking advice. During a year in which digital events proliferated, the challenge of attracting attendees was a hot topic among event organizers. Influencer marketing expert Kristen Matthews along with Stephen Wynkoop, owner of online event platform VconferenceOnline, offered their own top tips for attendee acquisition in a blog post published by marketing analysis and advisory firm Convince & Convert. Here are a few: