People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale       

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Michael Moriarty

Michael Moriarty has been appointed managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, effective December 27. He will join Hong Kong Disneyland from Hasbro, where he served as managing director of Hasbro Far East and Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing. Before that, Moriarty held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility during his 14 years at the Walt Disney Company.

Nora Harris

Nora Harris has been promoted to the role of director of sales at Courtyard by Marriott St. Peters in Missouri. She previously served as the hotel’s senior sales manager. Harris’ new responsibilities include pursuing corporate and individual consumer bookings as well as maintaining ongoing communication with both the property’s team and guests.

November 12, 2020

