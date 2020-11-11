Get to Know: Explore St. Louis

Get to Know: Explore St Louis
Join Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis for a virtual tour of the burgeoning and dynamic St. Louis convention package including a preview of the $175 million expansion and enhancement of the America’s Center Convention Complex. Attendees will learn about many of the new additions to St. Louis’ tourism line-up including the transformation beneath the iconic Gateway Arch, Ballpark Village at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station as week as several new branded and boutique hotels. In addition, Kitty will highlight the health safety protocols in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable attendee experience.

 

  • Duration: 00:36:37
  • Date: 11/11/2020
November 11, 2020

