People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Royce Chwin

Royce Chwin has been appointed president and CEO of Tourism Vancouver. He most recently served as CEO of Travel Alberta, and previously held leadership roles with Destination Canada and Starbucks.

John “Jack” Patronski

GES has announced that John “Jack” Patronski, executive vice president of industry development, will retire effective June 30. Patronski has worked in the events industry since 1976, getting his start as director of operations for the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. In 1978, he joined Andrews Bartlett, which GES acquired in 1993. Patronski spent much of his career holding leadership positions at industry organizations, including his role as chairman of the board for the PCMA Foundation in 2006.

Joanna Gunn

Joanna Gunn has been named chief brand officer for Rosewood Hotel Group. Gunn, who has 23 years of luxury experience, previously served as chief brand officer for Lane Crawford, a luxury multi-brand retailer. In her new role, Gunn will oversee marketing direction for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts, and KHOS hotels.