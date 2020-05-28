News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Time’s Up Guide Helps Businesses Prioritize Diversity
Time’s Up — the initiative combatting workplace sexual harassment and assault — releases a practical manual for business leaders looking to navigate this pandemic without compromising their work on diversity. Read more at Fast Company. Or go straight to the source at Time’s Up Foundation.
Don’t Ask These Questions During Job Interviews
Members of the Forbes Coaches Council examine the 14 questions that job seekers should leave unasked in interviews.
Laughter Is the Best Medicine — to Keep Teams Together
We usually laugh about 18 times a day and are 30 times more likely to laugh with others than to laugh alone. See the issue for workers who are self-isolating? The Harvard Business Review suggest five steps for leaders to make ’em laugh.
How to Navigate Being Furloughed
The uncertainty of life as a furloughed worker can lead to anxiety, diminishing confidence, and much worse. In Forbes, a workplace coach shares some common challenges they face — from a sense of loyalty to their employer to legal issues — and offers tips to work through them.