People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Michelle Carlen

Michelle Carlen, a DMO industry veteran, has launched a new consulting and coaching practice to serve businesses and individuals in the events, hospitality, and tourism industry, Alignment Advising. Carlen’s experience includes representing San Diego North, Visit Newport Beach, Destination Irvine, Monterey County CVB, and most recently, Visit Santa Barbara. During the COVID-19 crisis, Carlen will continue to work with businesses and individuals in navigating changes in the workplace, learning crisis communication, and shifting strategies.

Jeff Lovin

Jeff Lovin, Woolpert’s senior vice president and market director, has been named president of the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS). Lovin has been with Woolpert for 33 years and was certified as a photogrammetrist by ASPRS in 2003. He has served on the board of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems (AUVSI), chaired the Coalition of Geospatial Organizations (COGO), and was appointed to the National Geospatial Advisory Committee, among other roles.

Steven Lee

HRS Hospitality and Retail Systems has promoted Steven Lee to APAC managing director. In this role, Lee will lead HRS in developing, maintaining, and expanding their product and service portfolio throughout the region, particularly in China. Lee has more than two decades of experience in hospitality. He joined HRS in 2017 as APAC regional director of operations.

Jen Varghese

Renaissance Race Course Hotel in Bengaluru, India, has named Jen Varghese director of sales and marketing. He has 16 years of experience in sales, business development, strategic planning, and team management. In his new position, Varghese will be responsible for maximizing hotel revenues through result-oriented sales and marketing strategies and seeking out business opportunities for events. Previously, Varghese worked as director of sales and marketing for Le Meridien Bangalore.

Karun Cornell

Karun Cornell has been appointed director of sales and marketing for Avani+ Khao Lak Resort in Phuket, Thailand, a new resort slated to open in late 2020. He has more than 10 years of experience in hospitality, and most recently served as group director of sales and marketing for Fair House Group.