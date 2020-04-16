News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
What Working Mothers Have Always Known About Working From Home
The American obsession with office “face time” hurts women, Brigid Schulte, director of the Better Life Lab at New America, writes in a New York Times opinion piece. Her wish? That when COVID-19 is behind us, we drop the obsession.
Job Hunting?
Here are three ways to keep a job search active during the COVID-19 crisis from Fast Company.
10,000 Ways to Get Closer to Your Team
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is using the COVID-19 crisis to bond (from a distance) with his 10,000 employees. He shared his personal phone number with them and “encouraged every single employee that has a concern that relates to their health care” to contact him. Read more at CNN.
How to ‘Crush’ a Video Interview
Virtual interviews are not the same as those done face-to-face. A career coach shares tricks that help you be as prepared as possible. Read more at Money.