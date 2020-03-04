People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Candy Kyner

SAHARA Las Vegas has announced that Candy Kyner, CMP, has joined the resort and casino as food and beverage sales manager. In her new role, Kyner will be responsible for developing and managing the group dining business segment and social catering-related opportunities in the food and beverage outlets and unique venues. Kyner has more than 22 years of experience in the catering industry. She most recently served as catering manager at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Sasha Dearden, Hannah Robinson, and Michael McGowan

BMA House, located in London, has promoted Sasha Dearden from sales and events planner to senior sales and events planner. In her previous role at BMA House, she sold event space and planned clients’ corporate and social events. Dearden will now use her experience in this role to guide the rest of her team, as well as maintain long-standing relationships with key clients.

BMA House has also promoted Hannah Robinson to senior sales and events planner after previously serving as sales and events planner. She will focus on gaining new clients, as well as applying her creative skills to find innovative solutions to client challenges.

Michael McGowan has joined BMA House as venue sales manager. He previously worked as sales and marketing manager for Prince Philip House and has an extensive background within the events industry.

Rich Chism

Rich Chism has been promoted to vice president of development and asset management for Innisfree Hotels. Chism, who has been with Innisfree for 12 years, will assist with new development and acquisition activities, oversee various real estate matters, and act as president of HNL Construction LLC, Innisfree’s construction company.

Michael Cheng

Florida International University (FIU) has named Michael Cheng dean of the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Cheng served as interim dean for two years, and brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in culinary, hotel, and hospitality management to this role. He previously worked as associate professor and director of the food and beverage program at FIU’s Chaplin School.