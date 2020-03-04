What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

Author: Convene Editors       

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.

How to Avoid Germs on a Plane

Condé Nast Traveler shares advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical sources on how to stay healthy on a flight ‘no matter what you’re up against.’

What Airlines Are Doing to Protect Flyers

Business Traveller Asia-Pacific talks to airlines in the region about the steps they are taking to halt the spread of COVID-19.

A Peek at the ‘Reinvention’ of Paris

An Eiffel Tower makeover and creation of the world’s largest urban farm are among the projects Paris has on its to-do list ahead of hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics. CNN Travel offers a preview.

Secrets to a Good Mocktail

Vine Pair asked 10 bartenders how to make a good mocktail. Here’s what they said.

 

March 4, 2020
