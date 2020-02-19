People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mark Shadwick

Mark Shadwick has joined Fern as a senior national sales manager. Shadwick, who will be based in Alexandria, Virginia, has more than 30 years of experience in the tradeshow and convention industry. Most recently, he served as senior tradeshow professional at Hargrove Inc.

Sean Rigotti

Sean Rigotti has been appointed director of sales for Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa. Rigotti, who has more than 10 years of experience in sales, will spearhead the group sales efforts for the resort. Rigotti previously worked at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa, where he served as senior sales manager.

Morgan Alexander

CSI DMC has announced Morgan Alexander as director of event management in its Chicago office. Alexander began her CSI career in the Orlando, Florida, office, as part of the event management team. She will continue to help grow business in the Midwest area and lead her team in executing events across the region.